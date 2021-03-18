A Cue For Importers To Review Common Duty-Saving Methods

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:48 PM EDT) -- A recent U.S. Court of International Trade decision, Meyer Corp. v. U.S.,[1] questioned the use of certain established customs valuation methodologies for transactions involving nonmarket economies, such as China and Vietnam.[2] In the 120-page decision, the court denied the plaintiff's "first sale for export" claims for cookware imported from the People's Republic of China and Thailand pursuant to two distinct multitiered transaction flows between related entities. The goods imported from Thailand were produced, in part, using Chinese-origin raw materials. Notably, regarding the first sale for export requirements, the Meyer court found that U.S. importers have a burden to demonstrate goods and raw...

