Former FERC Chair Wellinghoff Joins Distributed Energy Firm

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Chairman Jon Wellinghoff has joined distributed energy firm Voltus Inc., giving the company a seasoned regulatory hand as FERC implements its landmark rule making a place for aggregated distributed energy resources in wholesale electricity markets. Wellinghoff, who served as a FERC commissioner from 2006 to 2013 and chairman from 2009 to 2013, is joining Voltus as its chief regulatory officer. The company helps large commercial and industrial businesses pool their small-scale energy resources such as onsite solar power arrays and battery storage systems and get them on the electricity grid. Voltus stands to benefit greatly from...

