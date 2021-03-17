9th Circ. Rejects 'Herbal Chef' TM For Weed-Infused Cooking

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 11:27 AM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has ruled that a cannabis-infused cooking service called The Herbal Chef could not claim trademark rights to its name, noting that "herbal" is a "slang term for marijuana." Affirming a lower court's ruling last year, the appeals court ruled Tuesday that the name was merely descriptive of the company's catering, educational and advocacy services involving cooking with infused cannabis. "Neither party disputes that the dictionary definitions of 'herbal' — which include a slang term for marijuana — and 'chef,' when combined, directly describe The Herbal Chef's services, which include cooking with marijuana," a three-judge panel wrote. The Herbal...

