9th Circ. Revives Firefighter's Bias Suit Over Support Dog

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- A typo and a procedural error aren't enough to block a firefighter with an emotional-support dog from pursuing her disability bias suit, the Ninth Circuit ruled, giving her a second chance at claims that she was wrongly placed on leave. A three-judge panel reversed a summary judgment Tuesday in favor of Snohomish County Fire District No. 1 and its fire chief in firefighter Melissa Reimer's suit. The panel found that a Washington state federal judge was too quick to toss Reimer's Americans With Disabilities Act and state discrimination and emotional distress claims in March 2020. In tossing Reimer's claims, the federal...

