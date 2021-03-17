Nonprofits Sue To End Trump-Era Immigration Deal With Ariz.

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Three nonprofit organizations have sued Arizona's attorney general in federal court seeking the cancellation of an agreement requiring the state's input in federal immigration policies, saying the Trump administration official who made the arrangement lacked the authority to do so. Social and legal aid providers argued in a complaint on Tuesday that former acting secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Chad Wolf had been illegally installed to the post. Consequently, Ken Cuccinelli installation as the agency's top deputy was invalid, and so he lacked the power to sign the Sanctuary for Americans First Enactment agreement promising Arizona Attorney General...

