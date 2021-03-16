Hormel Foods Beats JM Smucker's Peanut Butter Label Suit

Law360 (March 16, 2021, 11:02 PM EDT) -- An Ohio federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a trade dress suit brought by J.M. Smucker Co. seeking a declaratory ruling that its plan to use light blue labeling for its JIF peanut butter product wouldn't infringe on Hormel Foods' similarly colored labeling on some of its Skippy peanut butter products. Smucker argues that others in the peanut butter space use different shades of teal on their product packaging that "peacefully coexist." In a 23-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara Lioi ruled in favor of Hormel and dismissed the suit, finding that Hormel's cease-and-desist letters sent to Smucker to enforce its trade...

