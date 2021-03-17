UK Looks Determined To Grab A Larger Share Of SPACs

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A U.K. proposal to relax listing rules for special purpose acquisition companies is unlikely to threaten the U.S.' dominance in that market, but experts say implementation could boost a dormant British market struggling to invite domestic or European-focused SPACs. Britain is stepping up efforts to attract SPACs, part of a broader project of making its capital markets more competitive in a post-Brexit world. A proposal generated by the U.K.'s Treasury department spells out perceived impediments that market participants want removed so Britain can retain more SPACs. The U.K. fears it is falling behind not only the U.S., where such acquisition vehicles...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS