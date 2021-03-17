Greensill's German Bank Pushed Into Insolvency Proceedings

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 9:56 AM GMT) -- A court in Germany has opened insolvency proceedings against Greensill Capital's German bank after regulators found the lender could no longer repay customers' deposits, wrapping up another arm of the failed financing group. A court in the German city of Bremen, pictured, has started proceedings to put Greensill Bank AG into insolvency, the national financial regulator said. Germany's financial regulator, BaFin, said on Tuesday that the local court of Bremen had started proceedings to put Greensill Bank AG into insolvency at its request. The court has appointed Dr. Michael Frege of law firm CMS Hasche Sigle, an administrator for the bank, BaFin said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS