New Look Defends Restructuring At Landlord Challenge Trial

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 4:56 PM GMT) -- A restructuring deal struck by New Look last year to reduce its rent payments was justified and not unduly unfair to its landlords, the clothing retailer's lawyer told a London court on Wednesday as a trial over the terms of the agreement began. A barrister representing the clothing retailer New Look said the challenge brought by a group of landlords is misconceived and should be rejected. (iStock) New Look Retailers Ltd. kicked off its fight at the High Court against a challenge to the company voluntary agreement, or CVA, that was approved by most of its creditors on Sept. 15. A...

