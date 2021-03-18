Judge Pauses Suit Against Adler Pollock Over $12M Jury Loss

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal court has granted Adler Pollock & Sheehan PC's request to pause discovery in a venture fund manager's second suit against the firm over a $11.9 million jury verdict against him, finding that the client's case is likely to be tossed. U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley said Tuesday that Adler Pollock made a strong argument that its former client Aashish Kalra's claims that the New England business law firm should have to pay a portion of the verdict because its lawyers gave him bad advice are probably invalid, warranting dismissal. The verdict came in a suit brought by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS