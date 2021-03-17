Transamerica Sues Fla. Atty Over Infringing Title Agency

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:31 PM EDT) -- Life insurance and financial services company Transamerica Corp. sued a Florida attorney and his company, Transamerica Title Agency LLC, claiming they infringed its longstanding trademark by using the Transamerica name. In a complaint filed Tuesday in federal court in Miami, Transamerica says attorney Richard Skeen is infringing its trademark with his company Transamerica Title Agency, for which he set up two domain names that included links to insurance services that compete with Transamerica. "Defendants' conduct has caused and continues to cause irreparable injury, loss of reputation and exemplary damages to be proved at trial," Transamerica said in the suit. The financial...

