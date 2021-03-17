Toss Of Escheat Subpoena 'Unprecedented,' Del. Justices Told

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 2:32 PM EDT) -- An attorney for Delaware told the state's Supreme Court on Wednesday that Chancery Court took an "unprecedented and unsupported" step last year in quashing a subpoena for a probe of AT&T rebates and payouts that were potentially subject to state unclaimed asset sweep-ups. Martin S. Lessner of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor LLP, counsel to Delaware's Department of Finance, said Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's strike-down of the subpoena was "illogical" in light of what he said was the same court's acknowledgment that the subpoena passed a series of tests on legitimacy, relevance and compliance with the Delaware code. "There is...

