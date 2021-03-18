NJ Atty Disbarred For Failing To Safekeep Property

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:21 PM EDT) -- A Helmetta, New Jersey-based attorney was disbarred last week by the state's Supreme Court for violating a rule of professional conduct by failing to safeguard a client or third party's property. Thomas D. Williamson, who was admitted to the New Jersey bar in 1976, consented to the state Supreme Court's disbarment order, which went into effect on March 9. Under the court's order, Williamson's name has been stricken from the state's roll of attorneys. He is also required to reimburse the state's disciplinary oversight committee for costs incurred while reviewing his case. Williamson declined Law360 Pulse's request for comment on Wednesday....

