Davis Polk To Lead Cuomo Impeachment Investigation

The impeachment investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be led by a team from Davis Polk, the State Assembly speaker said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:56 AM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will lead the New York State Assembly 's impeachment investigation into allegations of misconduct by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, including claims of sexual harassment and his handling of nursing home deaths during the pandemic, Speaker Carl Heastie announced Wednesday.In a brief statement, Heastie said he and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles D. Lavine retained a Davis Polk team led by Angela Burgess, Greg Andres and Martine Beamon for the impeachment inquiry. The probe follows weeks of allegations that the governor sexually harassed or inappropriately touched female staffers, in addition to revelations that his administration undercounted nursing home deaths.The statement noted a broad mandate for the investigators "to vigorously pursue all the evidence to determine the extent to which violations of the law have occurred.""Since Thursday, Chairman Lavine led a vigorous search for a top-flight firm to assist with the investigation. I have the utmost faith that Assemblymember Lavine and our Judiciary Committee will conduct a full and fair investigation," Heastie said. "Hiring Davis Polk will give the committee the experience, independence and resources needed to handle this important investigation in a thorough and expeditious manner.""The addition of Davis Polk will allow my colleagues on the Judiciary Committee and me to fully and fairly investigate the allegations," Lavine said in the statement. "These are serious allegations, and they will be treated with fairness, due process and discretion."Heastieon March 11.Heastie did not immediately respond to a request for more details about the parameters of the probe.Davis Polk did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how many other attorneys might be working on the investigation.--Editing by Brian Baresch.

