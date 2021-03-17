WR Grace Insurers Ask 3rd Circ. For Asbestos Claim Shield

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Former W.R. Grace & Co. insurers tried to convince a skeptical Third Circuit panel Wednesday that a Montana Supreme Court ruling means liability for state-court asbestos exposure claims lies not with the insurers, but must be resolved through the mechanisms of the company's Chapter 11 plan. During an oral argument, Continental Casualty Co. and Transportation Insurance Co. claimed that even though the Montana justices ruled that workers from a shuttered Grace mine can pursue asbestos claims against Maryland Casualty Co., another Grace insurer, in state court, the March 2020 decision identified a state-law theory that weighed in favor of channeling the current claims...

