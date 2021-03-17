NC County Hit With FLSA Suit From Paramedics

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A night shift paramedic said his county employer stiffed him and his colleagues on overtime wages through an "illegal time-keeping" scheme, according to a proposed collective action filed in North Carolina federal court. Steven Gorrell claimed the way he and his colleagues were forced to record their hours for Wake County led to them routinely get paid straight wages for overtime work in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act. "[Wake County] is liable for its failure to pay plaintiffs for all work performed and at the appropriate overtime rate for hours worked in excess of 40 per week, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS