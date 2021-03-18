PTAB Wipes Out Computer Patent Claims In Pair Of Rulings

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has invalidated a host of claims in a computer circuit technology patent challenged by Flex Logix Technologies Inc. and also shot down the patent owner's attempt to amend the patent. In a pair of post-grant review decisions from Tuesday, a PTAB panel held that 20 claims in Venkat Konda's U.S. Patent No. 10,003,553 were not patentable. The PTAB said there were multiple reasons that the claims were invalid, including that they were indefinite and that they didn't have an adequate written description to support them. Additionally, the PTAB said the claims were invalid for lack...

