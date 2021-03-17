Dean Foods Gets Court OK For Ch. 11 Liquidation Plan

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 2:00 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge approved milk producer Dean Foods' Chapter 11 liquidation plan Wednesday, overriding arguments by the U.S. trustee's office that the plan's legal releases went too far. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David Jones approved Dean Food's plan to distribute the proceeds of the sale of its assets over the objections of the trustee's office, which had argued Dean was not allowed to release legal claims against parties that were not fiduciaries to the bankruptcy estate. Dean Foods, one of the largest milk producers in the U.S., filed for Chapter 11 in November 2019, saying it was...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS