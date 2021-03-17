Developers Can't Get Split Trial In Libya's Real Estate Suit

Law360, London (March 17, 2021, 4:14 PM GMT) -- A judge refused on Wednesday to split an upcoming trial that pits Libya's sovereign wealth fund against two property consultants accused of overvaluing a real estate development in England, saying the result would be time-consuming and confusing. Master Francesca Kaye rejected an application to the High Court from the defendants to divide the Libyan Investment Authority's upcoming trial over the value of a development site into separate phases on liability and another on causation and loss. The fund is suing property developers and contractors for allegedly inflating the value of the site in southern England to £21 million ($29 million) to boost investment....

