Md. High Court Deems Baltimore Billboard Tax Constitutional

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A Baltimore excise tax on billboards does not violate the First Amendment rights of advertiser Clear Channel Outdoor, Maryland's highest court said, upholding an appeals court decision in favor of the city's Finance Department. In a ruling issued Monday, the Maryland Court of Appeals said the excise tax, pertaining to the sale of advertising on billboards, "is indisputably within the city's taxing power and, under First Amendment precedent, is entitled to a strong presumption of constitutionality." The state's highest court came to the same conclusion as a state intermediate-level appeals court, a circuit court and the Maryland Tax Court before it....

