Texas AG Says Utility Co. Has Power To Slash Electric Rates

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:37 PM EDT) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an advisory opinion Wednesday saying the state's Public Utilities Commission can force Texas' main grid operator to revise wholesale electric prices after billions in overcharges were identified from the February winter storm and power outages. There has been debate in Texas over whether the PUC should retroactively correct prices during a 32-hour period after the storm had diminished and widespread power outages stopped but pricing remained high. A report from an independent market monitor found the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. overpriced the energy market by $16 billion, and later recommended the PUC alter...

