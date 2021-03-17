CFTC Says New Climate Unit Could Spur Regulatory Changes

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- The Commodity Futures Trading Commission launched a new climate risk unit on Wednesday that will support the ongoing development of derivatives products that aim to address climate risk, a move that the agency said will help it better understand the products while potentially spurring future regulatory or supervisory changes. The unit will also help the agency take a leading role in global discussions surrounding the creation of consistent standards for derivatives products, while supporting the development of more reliable climate risk-related data resources, the agency said. "Climate change poses a major threat to U.S. financial stability, and I believe we must...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS