Remaining Texas Utility Commissioner Resigns Amid Criticism

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:16 PM EDT) -- When Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asked the sole remaining commissioner of the Public Utility Commission of Texas to resign on Tuesday, he left the agency without established leadership or a clear path forward, but attorneys familiar with the agency say the transition shouldn't worry regulated utilities. The PUC has been roundly criticized — along with the state's primary grid operator the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc., which the commission oversees — after February's deadly winter storm that knocked out about half of the state's power supply. On March 1, DeAnn Walker resigned as the commission's chair after state lawmakers demanded she...

