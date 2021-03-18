Bottled Water Co. Sued Over Liver Damage Amid FDA Probe

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:41 PM EDT) -- Nevada parents sued Real Water Inc. alleging they and their child suffered liver damage from drinking the company's bottled alkaline water, filing the same day that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched an investigation into hepatitis reports linked to the water. The Wren family said that in August, Christopher B. Wren was hospitalized and became a candidate for immediate liver transplant, according to a suit filed Tuesday in Nevada state court. That day the FDA also announced its probe into Real Water brand alkaline water after receiving reports of five cases of acute non-viral hepatitis. All five patients, which include...

