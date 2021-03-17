CVS Can't Get TRO Against Aetna Exec Who Jumped To Cigna

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 5:51 PM EDT) -- A federal judge refused to grant CVS a temporary restraining order against a former employee who left to work for rival Cigna, ruling that the pharmacy giant was unlikely to prove that he either stole trade secrets or breached a noncompete agreement. In an order issued on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Marsha J. Pechman ruled in favor of Timothy Brown, a former executive at CVS' insurance subsidiary Aetna who jumped ship for Cigna in January. "The court is not convinced that CVS will likely succeed in proving that enforcement of the noncompete against Brown is reasonably necessary to protect its interests,"...

