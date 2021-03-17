Ropes, Davis Polk Steer KKR-Backed SPAC's $1.2B Offering

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Blank-check firm KKR Acquisition Holdings I announced Wednesday that it has raised $1.2 billion in its upsized initial public offering, a feat pulled off with the help of Ropes & Gray LLP, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. The special purpose acquisition company is backed by private equity firm KKR & Co. It said in a statement that it sold 120 million units at $10 per unit. That's 20 million more shares than it expected to offer, according to the company. Ropes & Gray and Simpson Thacher guided KKR while Davis Polk represented Citigroup, the only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS