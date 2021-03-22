Hong Kong Airlines Fights $38M Lease Suit Amid Pandemic

Law360, London (March 22, 2021, 3:36 PM GMT) -- Hong Kong Airlines has fought back against a suit by an airplane leasing company trying to claim $38 million in rental payments, saying it has been hit hard by the political unrest in Hong Kong and the COVID-19 pandemic. Hong Kong Airlines and its parent company HNA Aviation Group told the High Court in a newly public March 15 defense that it cannot afford to release an impounded aircraft in order to return it to Irish airline leading company Alafco Irish Aircraft Leasing Sixteen Ltd. Hong Kong Airlines had leased the plane from Alafco, but the Hong Kong Airport Authority detained...

