Business 'Turmoil' Doesn't Save Bakery From Loss At NLRB

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board has issued a default order docking a Washington bakery for a host of labor law violations, saying the company's closure and legal woes did not justify its botched response to an agency lawsuit. The board on Tuesday granted the Office of the General Counsel's motion for a default judgment against Tacoma Baking Co. over its "inadequate" response to a suit alleging it suppressed worker unrest, citing precedent holding that business "turmoil" is not an excuse for failing to file a legally required answer. "In the absence of good cause being shown for the failure to file...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS