Retailer Can't Dodge Injury Claims Over Defective Gas Cans

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The South Carolina Supreme Court affirmed Wednesday that a retail chain can't dodge suits over injuries caused by exploding gas cans because the can's manufacturer's bankruptcy didn't bar claims against third-party sellers like the retailer. The appeal from a 2010 accident involving a gas can that exploded and burned a 5-year-old boy. The maker of the gas can, Blitz U.S.A. Inc., was swamped by similar suits and filed for bankruptcy in 2011, according to the opinion. The boy's aunt and mother — Alice Hazel and Melinda Cook — both filed separate but near-identical suits in state court over the boy's injuries. The...

