Airport Worker's Medical-Leave Suit Won't Fly, Judge Says

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A former communications officer for two Detroit-area airports doesn't have enough evidence to sustain a suit claiming she was denied a promotion and forced to resign because she repeatedly took medical leave, a Michigan federal judge ruled Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Sean Cox granted the Wayne County Airport Authority's bid for summary judgment in Heather Rossi's Americans with Disabilities Act and Family and Medical Leave Act suit. Rossi had argued that her frequent use of FMLA leave to deal with various medical issues led to her forced demotion and constructive discharge. "No reasonable juror could conclude that Rossi's working conditions were...

