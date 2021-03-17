Conflicts Doom Care Workers' Class Cert. Bid In Dues Row

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:18 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Wednesday denied class certification to home health care workers seeking to recoup union fees, saying the named plaintiffs' views of unions, and actions the foundation representing them took to obtain stolen information about the workers, meant they couldn't represent the class' interests. U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman's ruling came in a lawsuit care providers in Washington state's home care program filed seeking to recover fees they paid to Service Employees International Union 775 before the U.S. Supreme Court's 2018 decision in Janus v. AFSCME. That decision said public sector unions cannot force workers who decline membership...

