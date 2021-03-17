CWA Asks FCC To Assess Retail Hit Of Verizon-TracFone Deal

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Communications Workers of America urged the Federal Communications Commission to look more closely at the potential consequences of Verizon Communications Inc. swallowing up prepaid-phone company TracFone, especially the impact on retail workers. The CWA amped up its criticism of Verizon's planned deal recently after the FCC extended its public interest review for 90 days, citing the deal's "extraordinary complexity." The union had filed comments in January against Verizon's planned buyout of TracFone Wireless Inc., a $6.9 billion deal unveiled in September. The CWA's latest salvo followed closely on pro-consumer organization Free Press urging the FCC to formally collect data regarding the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS