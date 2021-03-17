NYU Hospital Defeats Pregnant Worker's Flu Vaccine Suit

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 9:50 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has thrown out a pregnant worker's suit accusing New York University's Winthrop Hospital of unlawfully refusing to exempt her from its flu vaccine requirement, finding that she offered no evidence of pregnancy bias. U.S. District Judge Denis R. Hurley on Tuesday awarded Winthrop — which has since been renamed NYU Langone Hospital - Long Island — summary judgment over claims by former employee Allison LaBarbera. She alleged she was fired for not getting a flu shot in violation of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act and the New York State Human Rights Law. The judge said that his...

