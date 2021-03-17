Pa. Justices Suspend 'Really Busy' Atty For Ignoring Clients

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania suspended an attorney Tuesday for consistently neglecting clients, adopting a recommendation by the court's disciplinary board finding that the attorney's inaction not only wasted time and money, but also prejudiced the administration of justice. The court suspended Harrisburg, Pennsylvania attorney Robert G. Young, who is in his 70s, from the state bar for a year after considering the report and recommendation by the Disciplinary Board of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania. Young's client matters involved "lack of diligence, failure to communicate, failure to provide a written fee agreement, failure to hold a fee separate from his...

