Pa. Disciplinary Board Drops Appeal Of Anti-Bias Rule Block

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 10:10 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Supreme Court's disciplinary board has voluntarily dropped its Third Circuit appeal challenging a federal judge's decision to block a new ethics rule that allows attorneys to face disciplinary action for expressing prejudice or engaging in discrimination. The board notified the Third Circuit of its voluntary dismissal on Tuesday, and in a one-page order on Wednesday, the appellate court dismissed the appeal with each side agreeing to cover their litigation costs on appeal. The decision to drop the appeal is the latest chapter in a lawsuit that Zachary Greenberg, an attorney with the Philadelphia-based Foundation for Individual Rights in Education,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS