Polsinelli Adds 3 Ex-Littler Attys To Employment Team

Law360 (March 22, 2021, 4:33 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has tapped an ex-Littler Mendelson PC shareholder to co-chair its growing home health, home care and hospice practice, one of three former Littler attorneys joining Polsinelli in Atlanta to strengthen the firm's national employment advice and investigations team. Angelo Spinola has joined Polsinelli as a shareholder and co-chair of its home health and hospice practice, bringing with him two decades of legal experience, the firm said last week. Anne M. Mellen and William C. Vail have also moved to the firm as shareholders. Polsinelli also brought on Melissa Mann from Littler as a client relations manager for the practice. The ex-Littler...

