Commerce Committee Has Bipartisan Eye On Digital Divide

Law360 (March 17, 2021, 8:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce has bipartisan plans to close the digital divide "once and for all," but it can't get to work until the Federal Communications Commission comes through with updated and accurate broadband maps, its ranking member said Wednesday. "Getting those maps fixed before we appropriate billions of dollars" is a big priority for Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., the lawmaker revealed during a virtual "fireside chat" on universal broadband hosted by the Internet Innovation Alliance. "Certainly getting more funding is going to be part of it, but we also need to be smart about where we...

