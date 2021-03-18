IHOP, Applebee's Parent Co. Promotes Atty To GC

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 2:03 PM EDT) -- Dine Brands Global Inc., the parent company of IHOP and Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar, said it has elevated one of its longtime in-house attorneys to general counsel. Christine Son, who most recently had been vice president and deputy general counsel at the Glendale, California-based restaurant company, was promoted Wednesday to senior vice president of legal, general counsel and secretary. Next month she will replace Bryan Adel, who plans to retire on April 23 after more than 10 years with the company, Dine Brands said. CEO John Peyton said Son has a successful track record with the company and has worked...

