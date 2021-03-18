Credit Suisse Splits Asset Management Unit After Greensill

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 12:28 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse said on Thursday that it will break up its asset management business in April and is reviewing bonuses for senior employees, after the division became caught up in the collapse of finance company Greensill Capital. Credit Suisse Group AG said that it will split its asset management unit from the wealth management division on April 1. Credit Suisse Asset Management, known as CSAM, said on March 5 that it will wind down $10 billion in funds linked to Greensill Capital because their value is not clear and insurers had halted cover for the underlying supply chain loans. The supply-chain finance...

