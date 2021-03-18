Investors Pour $315M Into Specialty Groceries Retailer

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 6:00 PM EDT) -- Weee!, a California-based e-retailer that offers delivery of Asian and Hispanic grocery products in the U.S., said Thursday that it has raised $315 million in funding from a group led by DST Global, with plans to expand its reach across the country. In addition to DST, the Series D financing featured contributions from affiliates of Blackstone Group, Arena Holdings Management LLC and Tiger Global Management LLC, according to a statement. Weee!, formed in 2015 and headquartered in Fremont, California, bills itself as an "ethnic e-grocer" that provides Asian and Hispanic grocery items. Its services are currently available in 11 states and...

