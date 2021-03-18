Steel Maker Gets EU Cartel Fine Cut To €2.6M

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 4:12 PM GMT) -- The European Union's top court slashed a fine imposed on Italian steel producer Pometon SpA for fixing surcharge fees to €2.6 million ($3.1 million) after concluding that its penalty was out of kilter with sanctions handed to other members of the cartel. The European Court of Justice cut approximately €1.3 million from the €3.9 million fine imposed on the steel abrasive manufacturer in 2014 after finding there was little explanation supporting the severity of the financial penalty. The European Union's General Court, which upheld a fine imposed by Europe's antitrust regulator, failed to explain why Pometon deserved a fine equal to that of other...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS