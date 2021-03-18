EU OKs Danfoss' $3.3B Eaton Hydraulic Buy, With Conditions

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Europe's competition enforcer won't stand in the way of Danish engineering company Danfoss' $3.3 billion plan to pick up Eaton Corp.'s hydraulic business, provided that the companies keep the promises that they made in order to assuage the watchdog's concerns. To gain the European Commission's support, the Danish company will sell off plants in Poland, Germany and the United States, but not before transferring certain operations from both companies to one of Danfoss' to-be-sold plants in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. The slimmed-down operations will give competitors in the production of orbital motors, hydraulic steering units and electrohydraulic steering valves a fighting chance in...

