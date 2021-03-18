Travel Co. May Be Liable For Rape By Hotel Worker, ECJ Says

Law360, London (March 18, 2021, 7:20 PM GMT) -- The European Union's top court said Thursday a travel agency could be held liable for the conduct of a hotel worker who sexually assaulted a tourist on a package holiday. The European Court of Justice said Kuoni Travel Ltd. may be legally responsible for the conduct of the employee of a service supplier — in this case a hotel in Sri Lanka — as it was providing a service on behalf of the tour operator. The victim, a client of Kuoni Travel who has not been identified, was raped in 2010 while on holiday by a uniformed maintenance staff member who...

