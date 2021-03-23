SEC Shouldn't Target Funds With New ESG Task Force

Law360 (March 23, 2021, 4:24 PM EDT) -- On March 4, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced formation of a special Enforcement Division task force to identify environmental, social and governance-related misconduct.[1] The press release identified two priorities for the task force: First, "to identify any material gaps or misstatements in issuers' disclosure of climate risks under existing rules"; and second, to "analyze disclosure and compliance issues relating to investment advisers' and funds' ESG strategies." The press release invited tips from whistleblowers and provided a link.[2] At first blush the announcement seems to be a straightforward effort relating to the new administration's acknowledgment of the importance of the over...

