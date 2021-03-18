Country Fresh Can Access DIP, Vendors Can Opt Out

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Thursday gave fresh-cut fruit and vegetable seller Country Fresh permission to tap into bankruptcy financing as it heads for a Chapter 11 asset auction, after allowing produce vendors opposed to the financing agreement to opt out. After a three-hour virtual hearing in which Country Fresh produce suppliers argued their legal right to priority payment under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act was endangered by the debtor-in-possession financing order, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur said he would allow them to opt out of both the obligations and benefits of the DIP and future sale motion, although he said they...

