ITC To Probe Walmart, Best Buy Over Jump Starter Imports

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission is investigating whether Walmart, Best Buy and other retailers are selling portable car jump starters imported from China that infringe The NOCO Co.'s intellectual property, the agency has announced. The ITC on Wednesday agreed to launch a probe into a complaint filed by Ohio-based NOCO, which alleges that Walmart, Best Buy, Advance Auto Parts, AutoZone and several others violated Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, a law that prohibits the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents. Filed in January, NOCO's complaint claims that Best Buy and the others are importing products from China...

