Fintech OppFi Faces CFPB Probe Over Military Lending

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is investigating financial technology lending platform Opportunity Financial over its military lending protections, according to a Thursday regulatory filing. The agency issued a civil investigative demand to Opportunity Financial LLC, also called OppFi, after a consumer complaint, the filing said. The demand aims to determine the Chicago-headquartered lender's compliance with the Military Lending Act, according to the document. "We have responded to the CFPB to refute the number of affected consumers," the filing said. "We intend to cooperate with the CFPB in this investigation and impacted consumers were already provided with redress." The Military Lending Act...

