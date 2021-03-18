House OKs VAWA Update With Stronger Tribal Provisions

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 10:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to reauthorize the Violence Against Women Act, with the new version of the law meant to provide more tools for Native American tribes to stop violence committed by non-Native Americans. By a 244 to 172 vote on Wednesday, the House approved the bipartisan bill, introduced by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, to bolster VAWA by expanding services for victims of violence, extending grants for criminal justice programs, boosting health care response to domestic violence and sexual assault, and economically supporting survivors of violence. The bill also "ends impunity for non-Native perpetrators of sexual assault,...

