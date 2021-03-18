Nelson Mullins Nabs Baker Donelson Attys For Breach Team

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP has lured two former Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz PC shareholders to its Atlanta office to co-chair its new data breach response team, while also bolstering the team with two ex-Baker Donelson associates, the firm announced Thursday. Gina Ginn Greenwood and Brad C. Moody were named partners to lead the new team, which is available to clients around the clock in case of a data breach or a cybersecurity incident, according to the firm. Blythe K. Lollar and Ashleigh Smaha have also joined the new team as of counsel and associate, respectively. All four...

