Democrats Eye Biz Tax Hikes To Fund Permanent Child Credit

Law360 (March 18, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- A drive by Democrats to make permanent a newly enacted one-year expansion of the child tax credit has opened the door to an examination of potential business tax hikes to finance the upgrade as part of President Joe Biden's emerging economic recovery plan. House Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal said he has discussed with President Joe Biden making the temporary expansion of the child tax credit permanent. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Several senior Democrats said a permanent extension of the temporarily expanded version of the child tax credit contained in Biden's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan would be a top...

